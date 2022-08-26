Overview

Dr. Michele Degregorio, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Coll Med - Meth Hosp



Dr. Degregorio works at Cardiology and Vascular Associates in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.