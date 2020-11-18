See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Michele D Apuzzo, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela - Escuela Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. D Apuzzo works at Champaign Dental Group in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UHealth Tower West
    1321 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 (305) 243-5554

Hospital Affiliations
  Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Femur Fracture
Joint Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Avascular Necrosis
Broken Neck
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip
Fracture Care
Heel Spur
Hip Arthritis
Hip Dislocation
Hip Pain
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Arthritis
Knee Deformity
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity
Knee Pain
Knee Resurfacing
Knee Sprain
Knock Knees
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoporosis-Like Fracture of the Hip
Pathological Spine Fracture
Post-Traumatic Knee Range of Motion Problems
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Systemic Sclerosis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Careplus
    Cigna
    Humana
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2020
    Mike Dapuzzo is an excellent doctor I recommend him and all his staff. He is friendly and professional.
    Mariel Machillanda — Nov 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michele D Apuzzo, MD

    Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    23 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1396865606
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital for Special Surgery
    University of Virginia
    General Surgery Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Mn
    Universidad Central de Venezuela - Escuela Luis Razetti
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele D Apuzzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D Apuzzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D Apuzzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D Apuzzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D Apuzzo works at Champaign Dental Group in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. D Apuzzo’s profile.

    Dr. D Apuzzo has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D Apuzzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. D Apuzzo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D Apuzzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D Apuzzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D Apuzzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

