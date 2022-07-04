Dr. Danicich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michele Danicich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Danicich, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital, Clark Fork Valley Hospital, Community Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Saint Patrick Hospital and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Danicich works at
Locations
Pmg Endocrinology Diabetes and Nutrition900 N Orange St Ste 304, Missoula, MT 59802 Directions (406) 329-5781
Providence St. Joseph Medical Center6 13th Ave E, Polson, MT 59860 Directions (406) 883-5680
Hospital Affiliations
- Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital
- Clark Fork Valley Hospital
- Community Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Saint Patrick Hospital
- St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is knowledgeable, personable, and once of the best endocrinologist in Montana.
About Dr. Michele Danicich, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1053321273
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
