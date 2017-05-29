Overview

Dr. Michele Cooper, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with New Orleans East Hospital and Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Cooper works at Crescent City Physicians in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.