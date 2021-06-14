Dr. Michele Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Cooper, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Cooper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Locations
Michele M Cooper MD1090 W CAUSEWAY APPROACH, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (985) 626-6163
Vail Health181 W Meadow Dr, Vail, CO 81657 Directions (970) 476-2451
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cooper has both a discerning eye for aesthetics and a careful approach to treatment. I've had two procedures done by her and both were handled with personalized attention and thorough follow-up support. She also obviously takes great care in choosing her staff, which is always courteous and attentive. I was made comfortable, my goals were met, my specific health needs were carefully considered, and the results were nothing short of life-changing.
About Dr. Michele Cooper, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1013053818
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
