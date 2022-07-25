Dr. Columbo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michele Columbo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Columbo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ Di Napoli, Fac Di Med E Chirurgia Ii, Napoli, Italy and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Rohr and Columbo Asthma Allergy and Immunology Specialists PC830 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 301, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 527-2000
-
2
MDVIP - Paoli, Pennsylvania209 W Lancaster Ave Ste 101, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (610) 527-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Columbo is an excellent doctor and a brilliant diagnostician. He is both kind and compassionate. I have been seeing him for many years, and he has always explained my allergies to me in ways I can understand. His staff are friendly and accommodating at all times.
About Dr. Michele Columbo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1538151220
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School Med
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Univ Di Napoli, Fac Di Med E Chirurgia Ii, Napoli, Italy
- Allergy & Immunology
