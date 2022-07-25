See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Michele Columbo, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michele Columbo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ Di Napoli, Fac Di Med E Chirurgia Ii, Napoli, Italy and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Dr. Columbo works at Columbo Asthma Allergy And Immunology in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Paoli, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rohr and Columbo Asthma Allergy and Immunology Specialists PC
    830 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 301, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 527-2000
  2. 2
    MDVIP - Paoli, Pennsylvania
    209 W Lancaster Ave Ste 101, Paoli, PA 19301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 527-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 25, 2022
    Dr. Columbo is an excellent doctor and a brilliant diagnostician. He is both kind and compassionate. I have been seeing him for many years, and he has always explained my allergies to me in ways I can understand. His staff are friendly and accommodating at all times.
    R. M. Weisman — Jul 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michele Columbo, MD
    About Dr. Michele Columbo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1538151220
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins School Med
    Residency
    • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Di Napoli, Fac Di Med E Chirurgia Ii, Napoli, Italy
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Columbo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Columbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Columbo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Columbo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Columbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Columbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

