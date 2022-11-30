Overview

Dr. Michele Cofield, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They completed their residency with Orlando Regional Med Center



Dr. Cofield works at Primary Care Center at Lake Mary - South Sun Dr in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Maternal Anemia and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.