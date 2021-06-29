Dr. Michele Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Cho, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Cho works at
Locations
Seattle Reproductive Medicine1505 Westlake Ave N Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 301-5000
Seattle Reproductive Medicine12333 NE 130th Ln Ste 220, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (206) 301-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Blindly goto Dr.Cho, highly recommend. I came to her after a miscarriage and a few months of trying and she immediately and accurately suggested some subtle non invasive changes, when I got impatient, she gave me hope and took exceedingly good care of me. I got pregnant naturally within few months of seeing her and following her advice and prescription. I am so glad I trusted her judgement. She is one of the few RE who do not push multitude of invasive treatments on you too early and really takes time to understand and learn about your needs.
About Dr. Michele Cho, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1831381896
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- New York University School of Medicine
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Stanford University
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
