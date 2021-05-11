Overview

Dr. Michele Carpenter, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from Georgetown Univeristy and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Carpenter works at Michele M Carpenter MD in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.