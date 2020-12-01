Dr. Michele Carney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Carney, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Carney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
DuPage Medical Group - Official608 S Washington St Ste 204, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 348-3080
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carney is fantastic! As someone who is high risk, she made me feel completely at ease with my pregnancy. She is extremely knowledgeable and is always willing to answer any questions you have. I would HIGHLY recommend this doctor!
About Dr. Michele Carney, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carney has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Carney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.