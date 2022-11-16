Dr. Michele Campione, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Campione, MD
Dr. Michele Campione, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York University School of Medicine
Michele Campione, MD, Clinic242 E 72nd St Ste 1A, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 706-7494Tuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 7:00pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Mount Sinai Hospital
It's great to find someone who gets me. Dr. Campione has been wonderful about treating my anxiety and helping me navigate the ADHD it stems from. I'm looking forward to getting it all under control. For once, I am seeing major changes for the positive.
- New York University School of Medicine
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Dr. Campione has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campione accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
