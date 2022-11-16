See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Michele Campione, MD

Psychiatry
Dr. Michele Campione, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York University School of Medicine

Dr. Campione works at Michele Campione, MD, Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michele Campione, MD, Clinic
    242 E 72nd St Ste 1A, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 706-7494
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Phobia
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • United Health Plan

    Nov 16, 2022
    It's great to find someone who gets me. Dr. Campione has been wonderful about treating my anxiety and helping me navigate the ADHD it stems from. I'm looking forward to getting it all under control. For once, I am seeing major changes for the positive.
    About Dr. Michele Campione, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1861566457
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Dr. Michele Campione, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campione has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campione works at Michele Campione, MD, Clinic in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Campione’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Campione. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campione.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

