Overview

Dr. Michele Campione, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York University School of Medicine



Dr. Campione works at Michele Campione, MD, Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.