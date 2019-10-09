Overview

Dr. Michele Burgess, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Burgess works at Loop Dermatology & Acne Care Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.