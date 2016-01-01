Overview

Dr. Michele Belding, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Belding works at St Vincents Catholic Mc Hha Chha in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.