Dr. Michele Belding, MD
Dr. Michele Belding, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
St Vincents Catholic Mc Hha Chha9525 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 898-4922
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (718) 898-4922
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
