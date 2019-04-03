Overview

Dr. Michele Becker-Hamou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Becker-Hamou works at Elite Medical in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.