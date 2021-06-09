Dr. Michele Battles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Battles, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Battles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Sidney H. Kriger MD PC6401 Poplar Ave Ste 340, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 683-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Battles did my cataracts in both eyes. She was very thorough, professional and caring at the same time.
About Dr. Michele Battles, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1083719785
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Battles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Battles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Battles has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Battles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Battles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Battles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Battles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.