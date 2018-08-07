Dr. Michele Ballou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Ballou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Ballou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Low Moor, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany and Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Ballou works at
Locations
LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine and Orthopedics - Jackson River1 Arh Ln Ste 100, Low Moor, VA 24457 Directions (540) 685-1526Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr. Ballou to anyone that wants a doctor that will set down with you and talk you about your health problems. She also takes time to answer your questions. She doesn't rush through the exam. I have had doctors in the past that were in the room less than 5 minutes and if you had questions you better trip them in order to slow them down leaving the room. The waiting time is a little longer than I like but in the end it is worth the wait.
About Dr. Michele Ballou, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Ballou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ballou using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ballou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.