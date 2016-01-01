Dr. Babin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michele Babin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michele Babin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS.
Dr. Babin works at
Anesthesia Services Associates Pllc.10967 Allisonville Rd Ste 240, Fishers, IN 46038 Directions (844) 468-5050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michele Babin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1407960636
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Babin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babin.
