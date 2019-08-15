Overview

Dr. Michele Astarita, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores' and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Astarita works at Advance Medical Specialists in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.