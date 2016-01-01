Dr. Michele Armenia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armenia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Armenia, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Armenia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Armenia works at
Locations
Womancare PC1051 W Rand Rd Ste 101, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 221-4900Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:30pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday9:00am - 7:30pmSaturday9:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
Ob-gyne Specialists II455 S Roselle Rd Ste 120, Schaumburg, IL 60193 Directions (847) 221-4300
WomanCare, PC216 S Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 221-4400Monday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 3:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pmSaturday7:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michele Armenia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1467441519
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armenia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armenia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armenia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armenia works at
Dr. Armenia has seen patients for Osteopenia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armenia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Armenia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armenia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armenia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armenia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.