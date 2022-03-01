Dr. Michel Velez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Velez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michel Velez, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Miami Miller
Dr. Velez works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research6400 Sanger Rd Ste A-2400, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 735-5695
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Orlando Downtown70 W Gore St Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 426-8484
Michael and Diane Bienes Comprehensive Cancer Center, Holy Cross Hospital4725 N Federal Hwy, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 267-7700
Memorial Primary Care - East Hollywood3700 JOHNSON ST, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-4325Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Sylvester Cmprhnsv Cncr Ctr Hem1475 NW 12th Ave # 3300, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6102
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Ever since we received the sad and horrible news that my husband had stomach cancer, we were heartbroken and not knowing what was coming for us. Until we met Dr. Michel Velez who has given us so much support, his help, experience and knowledge has given us hope. He is a doctor who listens and explains the steps to follow very well, he is compassionate and acts very quickly, he has given us a lot of confidence and we are very happy to have him on our path, it is a blessing for FCS to have doctors like him in their cancer center.
About Dr. Michel Velez, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami Miller
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Universidad Del Norte, Colombia
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velez works at
Dr. Velez has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Velez speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Velez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velez.
