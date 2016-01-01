See All Cardiologists in Riverview, FL
Cardiology
48 years of experience
Dr. Michel Vandormael, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Riverview, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De L'Etat A Liege.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3140 S Falkenburg Rd Ste 102, Riverview, FL 33578
  2. 2
    Guidewell Sanitas I LLC
    Guidewell Sanitas I LLC
    1060 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiovascular Stress Test
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Cardiovascular Stress Test
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Arrhythmia Screening
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Coronary Angiogram
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Nuclear Stress Testing
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Stress Test
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Chest Pain
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Tricuspid Valve Disease
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michel Vandormael, MD

    Cardiology
    48 years of experience
    English
    1134155294
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Universite De L'Etat A Liege
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vandormael has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vandormael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandormael. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandormael.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandormael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandormael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

