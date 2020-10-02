Dr. Michel Toledano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toledano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Toledano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-0274Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Toledano?
Dr. Toledono spent over an hour with my wife each time on two different visits during the same week. He performed extensive physical examination, performed all necessary tests to get a good diagnosis, and was extremely patient and compassionate. He spent so much time reviewing the images from MRI with us and explaining why things were or weren’t. You might wait in the room for a little while to see him, but rest assured it is because he is spending quality time with his patients. The staff at Mayo were all very helpful, patient and friendly.
- BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
