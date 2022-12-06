Dr. Michel Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Orthopedic Surgeons
- TN
- Nashville
- Dr. Michel Taylor, MD
Dr. Michel Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Michel Taylor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
TriStar Centennial Medical Center2400 Patterson St Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-6300
-
2
Harding Place394 Harding Pl Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 834-4482
-
3
StoneCrest300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 200, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 355-0533
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Banner - University Medical Center South
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Tibia and Fibula Fractures
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Complications of Joint Prosthesis
- View other providers who treat Femur Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
- View other providers who treat Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendon Contracture
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendon Injuries
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendon Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Arthrodesis
- View other providers who treat Ankle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ankle Injury
- View other providers who treat Ankle Instability
- View other providers who treat Ankle Laxity
- View other providers who treat Ankle Ligament Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Misalignment
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Ankle
- View other providers who treat Avascular Necrosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Bunionette
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Claw Toe
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Flat Foot
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Injuries
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Foot Deformities
- View other providers who treat Foot Infections
- View other providers who treat Foot Injuries
- View other providers who treat Foot Pain
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Foot Wounds
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hallux Limitus
- View other providers who treat Hallux Rigidus
- View other providers who treat Heel Spur
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Ligament Sprain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Morton's Neuroma
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteochondritis Dissecans
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture
- View other providers who treat Posterior Tibial Tendonitis
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sever's Disease
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Fractures, Traumatic
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Stress Fracture of Foot
- View other providers who treat Systemic Chondromalacia
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Tibia Fracture
- View other providers who treat Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
View All Accepted Carriers
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Would highly recommend
About Dr. Michel Taylor, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, French
- 1144746777
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Queen's University, Kingston,Canada
- Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario
- University of Toronto
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Limb Pain, Shoulder Dislocation Treatment and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taylor speaks French.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.