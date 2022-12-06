Overview

Dr. Michel Taylor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Taylor works at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Centennial in Nashville, TN with other offices in Smyrna, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Shoulder Dislocation Treatment and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

