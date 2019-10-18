See All Dermatologists in Leesburg, FL
Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Michel Snyder, MD is a Dermatologist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Snyder works at Dr.Michel Snyder in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Athlete's Foot and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr.Michel Snyder
    608 S 9th St Ste C, Leesburg, FL 34748

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Ringworm
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 9 ratings
    Oct 18, 2019
    My husband has been a patient of Dr. Snyder for over 30 years. As we left his office today I made the comment to my husband that I wish he could be our Doctor for everything. He's the greatest.
    Alice Brown / Hugh Brown in Leesburg , FL — Oct 18, 2019
    About Dr. Michel Snyder, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831188630
    Education & Certifications

    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michel Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Dermatitis, Athlete's Foot and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

