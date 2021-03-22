Dr. Michel Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Siegel, MD
Overview
Dr. Michel Siegel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Michel Siegel7700 San Felipe St Ste 420, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (832) 358-3223Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a revision rhinoplasty 25 years after my first botched surgery. I was very nervous and hesitant. Dr. Siegel was very professional and confident that he could meet my expectations. He was very clear on what my recovery would look like and how long it would take. I am so very happy with the results. I would highly recommend Dr. Siegel.
About Dr. Michel Siegel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Siegel speaks Spanish.
