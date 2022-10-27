See All Ophthalmologists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Michel Shami, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michel Shami, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.

Dr. Shami works at Texas Retina Associates in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Macular Hole and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Retina Associates - Lubbock
    4517 98TH ST, Lubbock, TX 79424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 792-0066
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Macular Hole
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 27, 2022
    I visit Dr. Shami regularly and always feel confident that he will give me expert care. I also saw him as a patient many years ago and remembered his expertise and medical knowledge. He is a rare find in today's world of medicine!
    beverly mcduff — Oct 27, 2022
    About Dr. Michel Shami, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780683227
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
