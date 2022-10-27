Overview

Dr. Michel Shami, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Shami works at Texas Retina Associates in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Macular Hole and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.