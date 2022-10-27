Dr. Michel Shami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Shami, MD
Overview
Dr. Michel Shami, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Shami works at
Locations
Texas Retina Associates - Lubbock4517 98TH ST, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 792-0066Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I visit Dr. Shami regularly and always feel confident that he will give me expert care. I also saw him as a patient many years ago and remembered his expertise and medical knowledge. He is a rare find in today's world of medicine!
About Dr. Michel Shami, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1780683227
Education & Certifications
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shami has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shami has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Macular Hole and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.