Dr. Michel Pare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Pare, MD
Overview
Dr. Michel Pare, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTREAL and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Hamilton Medical Center and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pare works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pare?
I visited Dr. Pare with "extreme" pain in my lower back and could only stand 3 minutes. After surgery I am now back at %100 and feeling great. WOW... amazing Dr. with a compassionate and professional Team!!!
About Dr. Michel Pare, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912089533
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTREAL
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Hamilton Medical Center
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pare using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pare works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pare. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.