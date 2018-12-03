Dr. Michel Nussbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nussbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Nussbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michel Nussbaum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty16303 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

The best gastroenterologist around. I highly recommend him.m
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215917935
Education & Certifications
- Booth Meml Med Center
- Booth Meml Med Center
- Booth Meml Med Ctr
- Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
