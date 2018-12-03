Overview

Dr. Michel Nussbaum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Nussbaum works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.