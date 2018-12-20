Dr. Michel Michael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Michael, MD
Overview
Dr. Michel Michael, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Adventist Health Bakersfield2615 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 395-3000
Alfredo Ceballos MD2020 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 326-8002
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had my gallbladder and hernia removed, very profesional and no scar!!! :)
About Dr. Michel Michael, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic, French, German and Spanish
- 1326110644
Education & Certifications
- Kern Medical Center
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michael has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael speaks Arabic, Arabic, French, German and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
