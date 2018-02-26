Overview

Dr. Michel Lirette, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universite Laval, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Lirette works at MICHEL LIRETTE MD in North Andover, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.