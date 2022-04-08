Dr. Michel Laliberte, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laliberte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Laliberte, DPM
Dr. Michel Laliberte, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Lewis Wasserman MD1554 Boren Dr Ste 400, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 523-9993
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Wonderful experience with Dr. Laliberte. He is a wonderful Doctor and It was such a pleasure to meet him. He took his time to explain my conditions with me as well as my treatment options. The staff are very friendly and extremely helpful. I’ll never use anyone else for me and my family I highly recommend becoming his patient!
- Vancouver General Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Laliberte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laliberte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laliberte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Laliberte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laliberte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laliberte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laliberte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.