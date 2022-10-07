See All Gastroenterologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Michel Kahaleh, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michel Kahaleh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Kahaleh works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm and Achalasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UMG Gastroenterology
    125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 279-1271
  2. 2
    Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology
    1305 York Ave # 33, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 494-8005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Achalasia
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Choledochal Cyst Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Pseudocyst Drainage Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Oct 07, 2022
Had POEM surgery a few years ago for achalasia with Dr Kahaleh. Helped my symptoms.
Jane D. — Oct 07, 2022
About Dr. Michel Kahaleh, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1134264740
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Erasmus Hosp/U Brussels
Residency
  • University of Illinois|University of Illinois Medical Center
Internship
  • Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center|Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michel Kahaleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahaleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kahaleh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kahaleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kahaleh has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm and Achalasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahaleh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahaleh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahaleh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahaleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahaleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

