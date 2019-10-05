Dr. Habashy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michel Habashy, MD
Dr. Michel Habashy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine.
Michel Habashy MD PA920 Rolling Acres Rd Unit 208, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 259-9970
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I find him wonderful, compassionate and knowledgeable. When I was in the donut hole with my insurance he was able to give me some insulin pens to tide me over. He might not always have samples available so I don't think he should be criticized if he doesn't have them. His staff has always been polite and nice when scheduling or rescheduling appointments for me.
About Dr. Michel Habashy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Habashy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habashy has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habashy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Habashy speaks Arabic.
