Overview

Dr. Michel Babajanian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Babajanian works at Michel Babajanian MD Facs. Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

