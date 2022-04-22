Overview

Dr. Michel Arcand, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Arcand works at The Center For Orthopedics Inc in Johnston, RI with other offices in Providence, RI, Mansfield, MA and East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.