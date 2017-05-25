Dr. Michael Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Myers, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Myers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Community Hospital North, Hancock Regional Hospital, Iu Health West Hospital and Rush Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Otolaryngology Associates LLC1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 255, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 844-7059
Center for Metabolic & Hormonal Disord9002 N Meridian St Ste 222, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 844-7059
Hancock Regional Hospital Iru801 N State St, Greenfield, IN 46140 Directions (317) 468-4888Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 5:30pmSunday8:00am - 5:30pm
Otolaryngology Associates LLC1 Memorial Sq Ste 230, Greenfield, IN 46140 Directions (317) 844-7059
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
- Hancock Regional Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Rush Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and curious, helped save my life.
About Dr. Michael Myers, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
