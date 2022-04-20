Dr. Michael McGrew, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McGrew, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael McGrew, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. McGrew works at
Locations
Las Vegas Medical Group - Summerlin Primary Care653 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 233-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McGrew is patient, thorough, and caring. I love that his office runs on time, which makes it easier to schedule my day instead of wondering how long I could be waiting for my appointment. I highly recommend him if you are looking for a new primary care doc!
About Dr. Michael McGrew, DO
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1912355066
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGrew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGrew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.