Dr. Micheal Booth, DDS
Dr. Micheal Booth, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Carolinas Oral & Facial Surgery Center1305 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 795-2708
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Booth was very professional and I am so happy with results.
About Dr. Micheal Booth, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
Dr. Booth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Booth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Booth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booth.
