Dr. Michael Adcox, MD
Dr. Michael Adcox, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Idaho Nephrology Associates - Caldwell1818 S 10th Ave Ste 120, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 448-7333
Idaho Nephrology Associates - Boise5610 W Gage St Ste A, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 448-7334Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have been a kidney patient of Dr. Adcox for many many years. He makes my chronic illness easy to manage and deal with on a daily basis. No matter what questions or concerns I have he is ALWAYS there for me. I wouldn't want to have any other doctor on my case than Micheal Adcox, he is absolutely the top of the top!!!
About Dr. Michael Adcox, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1851345193
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Adcox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adcox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adcox has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Nephrotic Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adcox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Adcox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adcox.
