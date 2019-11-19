Overview

Dr. Michael Adcox, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Adcox works at Idaho Arthritis Center - Caldwell in Caldwell, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Nephrotic Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.