Dr. Michaux Kilpatrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michaux Kilpatrick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kernersville1730 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 204, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 571-7190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always pleasant and caring. She has done 2 separate surgeries done. I wouldn't trust anyone else to touch my spine.
About Dr. Michaux Kilpatrick, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kilpatrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kilpatrick works at
Dr. Kilpatrick has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilpatrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.