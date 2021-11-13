Dr. Michal Waldman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michal Waldman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michal Waldman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Waldman works at
Locations
-
1
North Tampa Foot Care3210 Cove Bend Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 972-4300Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waldman?
Dr. Waldman and her staff are by far the most compassionate, helpful and professional group I have ever met! In just a few short weeks, Dr. Waldman was able to correct my foot issue without any pain or down time- I am so grateful to her! She is a brilliant doctor and I would recommend her to everyone! Her office staff members are friendly, knowledgeable and very caring. They all make you feel like you are part of the family and they are focused on ensuring that you receive the very best care! Dr. Waldman deserves 100 stars!!
About Dr. Michal Waldman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1295175958
Education & Certifications
- VA New York Harbor Healthcare System
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Brandeis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.