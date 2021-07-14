See All Plastic Surgeons in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Michal Plechas, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michal Plechas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michal Plechas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Plechas works at MICHAL J PLECHAS, MD in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD
Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD
8 (64)
View Profile
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
10 (145)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Michal J Plechas, MD
    1913 E 17th St Ste 110, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 953-7373

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Plechas?

Jul 14, 2021
I can’t believe how amazing his treatments are and how he is hands on with you the whole time..
Kathi S — Jul 14, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michal Plechas, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michal Plechas, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Plechas to family and friends

Dr. Plechas' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Plechas

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michal Plechas, MD.

About Dr. Michal Plechas, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720195886
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michal Plechas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plechas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Plechas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Plechas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Plechas works at MICHAL J PLECHAS, MD in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Plechas’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Plechas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plechas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plechas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plechas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michal Plechas, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.