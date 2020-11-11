See All Neuroradiologists in Weston, FL
Dr. Michal Obrzut, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michal Obrzut, MD

Neuroradiology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michal Obrzut, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Obrzut works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    CCF - Weston
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 689-5123
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    3100 Weston Rd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 689-5123
  3. 3
    Sheridan
    1613 NW 136th Ave Ste 200, Sunrise, FL 33323 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 376-7370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chordoma
Pituitary Tumor
Vertebral Column Tumors
Chordoma
Pituitary Tumor
Vertebral Column Tumors

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Obrzut?

    Nov 11, 2020
    Dr Obrzut is one of a kind! I think all doctors out there should learn from his bedside manners! He talked me through the procedure and was very understanding and attentive. I was quite anxious but he found the right words to put my mind at ease. He also did everything right and is very knowledgeable. The best doctor in CCF!
    — Nov 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michal Obrzut, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michal Obrzut, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Obrzut to family and friends

    Dr. Obrzut's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Obrzut

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michal Obrzut, MD.

    About Dr. Michal Obrzut, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuroradiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992983944
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michal Obrzut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obrzut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Obrzut has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Obrzut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Obrzut. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obrzut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obrzut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obrzut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michal Obrzut, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.