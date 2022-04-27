Overview

Dr. Michal Gostkowski, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Gostkowski works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.