Overview

Dr. Michail Vasilakis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Vasilakis works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH with other offices in Athens, OH and Belpre, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.