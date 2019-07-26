Dr. Michaella Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michaella Prasad, MD
Dr. Michaella Prasad, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Prasad works at
Locations
-
1
Garden State Urology101 Madison Ave Ste 305, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 828-4300
-
2
Medical University of South Carolina96 Jonathan Lucas St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-1666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 111 Madison Ave Fl 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 828-4300
-
4
Garden State Urology LLC16 Eden Ln, Whippany, NJ 07981 Directions (973) 539-0333Monday1:00am - 4:30am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prasad is an excellent doctor, she performed a very successful surgery on my 1 year old. At both the initial and follow up visits Dr. Prasad and her staff are always great with my toddler.
About Dr. Michaella Prasad, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1003976853
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University - McGaw Medical Center
- Harvard-Longwood Program In Urology
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
