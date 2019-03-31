Dr. Michaelann Liss, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michaelann Liss, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michaelann Liss, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR.
Compass Oncology5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 256, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 239-7767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr liss always listens carefully and includes me in all decisions. She is always willing to take as much time as I require.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- Hematology and Oncology
Dr. Liss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liss has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Liss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liss.
