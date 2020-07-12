Dr. Michaela Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michaela Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michaela Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ventura, CA.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
1
Ventura County Medical Center300 Hillmont Ave, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 654-3306Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Anacapa Surgical Associates3170 Loma Vista Rd Ste B, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 641-4431
3
Banner Health755 E McDowell Rd Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3201
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee was extremely knowledgeable, caring, compassionate, practice and she instantaneously made me feel at ease with her excellent bedside manner.??
About Dr. Michaela Lee, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Korean
- 1396062386
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
