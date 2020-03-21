Dr. Michael Zyzda, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zyzda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zyzda, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Zyzda, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from College of Podiatri Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, Iowa and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Zyzda works at
Locations
-
1
Castle Rock2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 300, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (720) 855-9214Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Conifer Medical Center26659 Pleasant Park Rd, Conifer, CO 80433 Directions (720) 855-9214
-
3
Colorado Podiatry Consultants PC2727 Bryant St Ste 400, Denver, CO 80211 Directions (720) 855-9214
-
4
Evergreen30940 Stagecoach Blvd Ste E290, Evergreen, CO 80439 Directions (720) 855-9214
-
5
Colorado Podiatry Consultants PC410 S Wilcox St, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Directions (720) 855-9214
-
6
Colorado Podiatry Consultants PC1930 S Federal Blvd # A, Denver, CO 80219 Directions (720) 855-9214
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zyzda?
Dr. Zyzda's practice is great! Everyone was friendly and helpful, from the intro paperwork at the front desk to the nurse and Dr. Zyzda. The procedure went smoothly, though definitely an odd experience. One thing I'm certainly grateful for is how attentive Dr. Zyzda was to any potential discomfort, and used more anesthetic as needed. He gave very clear instructions for recovery, and made sure I understood them before I left. If I ever have need of it, I'll be coming back here for certain!
About Dr. Michael Zyzda, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1497725501
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Administration Medical Center Podiatric Surgical Residency
- University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
- College of Podiatri Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, Iowa
- Briar Cliff University, Sioux City, Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zyzda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zyzda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zyzda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zyzda works at
Dr. Zyzda speaks Polish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zyzda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zyzda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zyzda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zyzda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.