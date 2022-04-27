Overview

Dr. Michael Zwicklbauer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Zwicklbauer works at Plastic Surgery Center in Newport News, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.