Dr. Michael Zwicklbauer, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Zwicklbauer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Center-hampton Roads895 City Center Blvd Ste 300, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-3500
Williamsburg office5424 Discovery Park Blvd Bldg 202, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 293-1128
Plastic Surgery Center of Hampton Roads5424A Discovery Park Blvd Ste 202, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The moment I met Dr. Zwicklebauer I instantly felt at ease and knew that choosing him for my mommy makeover was the right decision. His staff has always been helpful and kind. The day of surgery was relaxing and I felt so confident with him as my surgeon. Dr. Z is delightful and so talented. It has only been 2 weeks and I am in love with my results. My belly button is adorable!! My tummy is flat and my breasts are so cute!! I know that once the swelling is gone it will only look better. Thank you Dr. Z I am so grateful for you.
About Dr. Michael Zwicklbauer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1962509679
Education & Certifications
- McV Hospital Med College Va
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- U Mass Med Ctr
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
